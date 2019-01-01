Dunamis Founder, Pastor Enenche Releases Prophecies For 2019

Paul Enenche (Dr), the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has revealed what God told him would happen in Nigeria in 2019.

The clergyman said God revealed to him that he won’t leave Nigeria and the enemy won’t succeed over the nation.

Speaking during the crossover service at his 100,000 capacity seater Church auditorium in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Enenche said the pains experienced across the country shall be over in 2019.

Anchoring his prophecies on Jeremiah 31 verse 10, Enenche said equity and justice shall reign in Nigeria, noting that herdsmen and farmers will peacefully cohabit across the country.

Enenche said: “Tell the church that they shall not stop praying and I will not leave Nigeria alone until I perfect my will for the nation.

“The enemy is fighting a lost battle, my hand shall rest on the nation and the whole of creation is waiting my manifestation through Nigeria.

“The pains you see are the birth signs for Nigeria. God said suddenly deliverance and delivery shall happen and it will become history.”

Reading from Jeremiah 31 verse 10, the cleric added: “Thus saith the Lord Nigeria shall come to her quarters again. Our land is coming to a point where there shall be justice and equity, where there is no partiality.

“The Lord told me a time will come when the farmers and herdsmen will cohabit together without any challenge.

“God is bringing Nigerians to a place where we can sleep well in the night with your two eyes closed.”