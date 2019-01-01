Dredging Of Ports Outside Lagos Not Captured In 2019 Budget - Man

The dredging of the country’s ports outside Lagos was not captured in the 2019 budget, according to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (Man).

According to Man, the dredging of the nation’s other ports will lead to the decongestion of the Tin Can Island and Wharf ports.

It noted that the allocation for rail lines in the country was important for industrialization.

“However, no mention is made of the need to dredge the various ports outside Lagos State to decongest Tin Can Island and Wharf ports and reduce the cost of moving goods from ports to the factories,” it noted.

It added that “The allocation to agriculture and rural development is N80.29bn, which is 32.5 percent lower than N118.98bn allocation of 2018.”