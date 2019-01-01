The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians not to despair, but look to the future with optimism and absolute faith in the Almighty God.

In a new year message, issued by his Special Adviser, Media & Public Affairs Turaki Hassan, the speaker said although 2018 was characterised by unprecedented spate of needless killings, decline in the nation’s economy, unemployment, general insecurity and other acts of lawlessness due to poor governance, he was persuaded that 2019 offers Nigerians a unique opportunity to renew their faith and hope in God and the country, as well as take full control of their destiny.

Dogara, who noted the importance of the next few weeks preceding the general elections, challenged Nigerians to be patriotic and committed to their civic responsibility by turning out en masse to elect leaders that will be sensitive to their yearnings and aspirations, provide the requisite security for their lives and properties.

The speaker said, “The year 2019 presents a unique opportunity for us to take full control of our nation and our destiny. It is also time for us to take responsibility for our own lives, rekindle the spirit of community and strive towards making Nigeria work again in all its ramifications.

“A democratic government should always depend on its citizens to whom power belongs as the reverse will only amount to slavery. Hence, we must continue to demonstrate patriotism, cooperation, dedication and resilience in order to overcome our challenges and triumph over the forces of retrogression.

“As the 2019 general elections draw close, I enjoin us all to remain vigilant against anti democratic forces and remain committed to enthroning a government that is sensitive to our yearnings and aspirations.

“On our part as lawmakers, we shall continue to work as the central institution of democracy through which the will of the people is expressed, especially as the nation approaches very trying times yet.

“On behalf of the leadership and the entire members of the House of Representatives, I wish all Nigerians a happy and prosperous New Year even as I pray that God Almighty will lift our nation to greater heights in the New Year.”