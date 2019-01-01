Cleric Predicts Death Of Popular Pastor In Mind-blowing 2019 Prophecies

A popular Nigerian cleric will die in 2019, according to Apostle Omotosho in his set of prophecies for the New Year.

Omotosho who also predicted that a Nigerian governor will die in the year equally urged people to pray for the health of the US president, Donald Trump.

According to him, the clergyman will be received well in heaven due to his work for the kingdom of God.

He also noted that a new state will be created in the country this year with the name starting with “0” and ending in “A.”

Similarly, Omotosho said there will be the discovery of a new sickness and that a popular hostel will be set ablaze in Lagos.