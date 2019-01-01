English giants Chelsea have rejected an offer of more than £20m from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to report, Chelsea have told Bayern that they value the England U19 international at closer to £40m.

Bayern have made Hudson-Odoi their top target in the January transfer window and initially failed with a bid of around £13.5m before returning with a second offer.

Bayern’s rivals Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Hudson-Odoi, whose current contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2020.

Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea at U8 level and is viewed as one of the finest talents in the club’s academy and one of the best players the Blues have produced in recent seasons.

He played a key role in England’s 2017 U17 World Cup victory, appearing in all nine matches and setting up three goals in the 5-2 victory over Spain in the final.