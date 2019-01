Indigenous rapper of the NSNS gang, CDQ, has a released a fresh jam titled “Scatter” where he featured R&B singer, Shaydee.

According to the rapper, he had to give back this new joint as a way of thanking fans for an amazing 2018.

The NSNS boss held a successful “Woss Concert” last December.

Sodiq Abubakar is a Nigerian indigenous hip-hop rapper and songwriter best known for his single “Nowo E Soke” featuring Wizkid and Masterkraft’s “Indomie” where he was featured alongside Olamide

Audio