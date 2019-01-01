The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, as the Chairperson of the party’s Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team for the 2019 election.

The party also appointed the wife of the Vice-President, Dolapo Osinbajo, as the Co-chairman of the campaign team.

This is contained in a statement made available to reporters on Tuesday in Abuja by the Director of Information, Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna.

It said the campaign team would be inaugurated on Jan. 3, by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa at 2pm.

The appointees are expected to campaign vigorously for the re-election of Buhari and Osinbajo in the February poll.

The list of the appointees also has the APC National Woman Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa, as the National Coordinator.

Other executive team leaders include Mrs Adejoke Adefulire as Vice Chairman (South), Mrs Mairo Al-Makura as Vice Chairman (North), and Barr. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu as Deputy National Coordinator (South).

According to the statement, Hajiya Binta Muazu would serve as the Deputy National Coordinator (North), with Mrs Rashida Yahaya Bello as Zonal Coordinator North Central, Mrs Hadiza Mohammad Abubakar for North East, Dr Zainab Atiku Bagudu for North West and Mrs Nkechi Rochas Okorocha for South East.

Mrs Florence Abiola Ajimobi would coordinate women and youths from the South West zone while Mrs Judith Chibuike Amaechi would coordinate the South South women and youths for the exercise.

The statement added that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani, would serve as the Administrative Secretary of the team.

Other members of the campaign team included artists and celebrities from Nollywood and Kannywood as well as technocrats, politicians, academicians and the business class.

Similarly, the statement announced an advisory council for the campaign team, comprising serving and ex-ministers, governors, legislators and security officers as well as top public officers.

Those that made the list include the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung; Comptroller General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali; retired IG-P Suleiman Abba; retired Brig.-Gen. Jafaru Isa, retired Gen. Buba Marwa; Chief Orji Ozu Kalu; Chief Sullivan Chime, and Sen. Ali Modu Sherrif.

Others are Dr Mohammed Mahmud; Dame Pauline Tallen; Hajiya Naajatu Mohammed; Prof. Pat Utomi; Dr Nasiru Ladan; Prince Tonye Princewill; Festus Keyamo (SAN); Muniz Banire (SAN); Amb. Justice Muhammadu Dodo; Amb. Baba Jidda; Amb. Deborah Iliya; Amb. Suzanne Aderonke Folarin; Amb. Ayuba Ngbako; Mr Terry Waya; Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi; and Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki-Nakande.

The statement further announced the appointment of a Directorate of Operations consisting of all the APC Women Leaders at all levels; all APC Women/Female Heads of government agencies and parastatals; all APC female candidates; all APC Youth Leaders at all levels; and all elected officials of APC at all levels, among others.

The Directorate of Contact and Mobilisation is to be led by Hon. Nasiru Ali Ahmed, while the Directorate of Strategic Planning would be headed by Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), it said.

The statement said the Directorate of Youth Mobilisation is to be led by Mr Mohammed Jibirilla; with Dr AbdulMumin Jibril as the Director of a 71-member Media and Strategic Communication of the team, and Mr Sony Marshal Harry as the Director of Special Duties.

It added that the Directorate of Logistics for the campaign team would be led by Mr Mohammed Jibril, while the Directorate of Creativity and Entertainment has about 170 members comprising majorly Nollywood and Kannywood representatives.

According to the statement, Volunteers of the team comprised representatives from all President Buhari’s Supporters, Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team members and APC Presidential Campaign Office.