Popular Instagram sensation Broda Shaggi has bought a brand new car for his Interviewer aunty Shaggi as a New Year gift.

Excited by the gift, she took to her Instagram page to thank her boss and also appreciated singer David Jones who had prayed for her earlier to get a great gift before the end of the year.

She wrote: “I remember, when I said on my story that” everyone was getting their wives/gfs cars, Lord can you see me” and I got one today….. my last minute miracle…..

“Thanks to @brodashaggi ….wooooooww greatest shock of my life. God bless you B ❤️. @davidjonesdavid your prayers last month….. thanks boss.”