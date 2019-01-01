Four students have died on New Year’s Eve at Lalpuram in Guntur City, India after their speeding car ran into a truck on the national highway.

Concise News understands that the engineering students were heading for a New Year bash.

The victims were among the seven B Tech students of RVR and JC College on their way to Vijayawada in a car for New Year celebrations.

According to investigations, the car was terribly destroyed as it hit the road divider at 165 kmph.

The police have said that other students involved in the incident have been rushed to the hospital and are responding well to treatment.