Bishop Oyedepo Releases 2019 Prophecies, Prophetic Declarations

The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has predicted a great year for the country.

Bishop Oyedepo said this in Winners Chapel Crossover night for 2018 at the church’s Canaanland ground in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

While delivering the New Year message, Oyedepo predicted that Nigeria will continue to dominate in the continent.

According to him, the West African nation will no longer be set back again in 2019.

“The prince of peace will continue to Dominate in Nigeria and Africa, we shall not see set-back anymore,” the Bishop Oyedepo said in the 2019 prophetic declaration.

“Because of the saints of God in this country, Nigeria shall remain safe. The year 2019 shall be a year of humbling testimonies.”