Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Explodes In 'Special' New Year Broadcast (Audio)

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, delivered a ‘special’ New Year broadcast on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

Concise News reports that since the IPOB leader came out of hiding in October 2018 after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria in 2017, he has been addressing “Biafrans” through a live broadcast via radio Biafra every Saturday during which he discusses on various issues in Nigeria.

Kanu’s New Year Day live broadcast, which commenced 6 pm Nigerian time, was the 10th time the IPOB leader addressed “Biafrans” via radio Biafra since he resourced last year.

The major topic of his broadcast has been the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is an impostor.

Since Kanu resurfaced, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan but the President had since debunked the allegation.

During the New Year Day broadcast, the pro-Biafra activist insisted that a referendum for the Republic of Biafra must be conducted, stressing that without the referendum, he and other pro-Biafra activists will boycott the general elections scheduled for February.

“There is a difference between Anambra election and presidential election, in presidential election the world will be watching. If you want to be free, boycott the presidential election and the zoo will crumble,” the IPOB leader said.

