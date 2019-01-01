Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Delivering 'Special' New Year Broadcast - Listen Here

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is currently delivering a ‘special’ New Year broadcast.

Concise News reports that since the IPOB leader came out of hiding in October after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria in 2017, he has been addressing “Biafrans” through a live broadcast via radio Biafra every Saturday during which he discusses on various issues in Nigeria.

The live broadcast, which commenced 6pm Nigerian time, is the 10th time the IPOB leader is addressing “Biafrans” via radio Biafra since he resourced last year. The major topic of his broadcast is the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is an impostor.

Since Kanu resurfaced, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.