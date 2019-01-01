The Nigerian Army has denied reports that six towns have been captured by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, condemned the reports in a statement on Monday.

He insisted that the reported seizure of six towns by the terrorists was misleading, and “is not a true reflection of the reality on the ground right now”.

The Army statement comes after days of uncertainty about the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in Baga and reports that the insurgents have taken control of six towns in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

On Wednesday last week, troops of 7 Brigade were engaging Boko Haram fighters who attempted to infiltrate their location in Baga.

The insurgents had also carried out a similar attack on the Naval Base at Doron on Thursday last week.

The Nigerian Air Force disclosed in a statement the following day that it provided aerial support to the ground troops, leading to the death of some of the insurgents.