Apostle Johnson Suleman, the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, has released 50 prophecies for the year 2019.

The clergyman released the prophecies during the church’s crossover service, which took place on Monday at the OFM headquarters located at kilometre 132, Benin-Okene-Abuja Express Way in Auchi, Edo state, southern Nigeria.

Concise News reports that churches all over the country and the world at large celebrate crossover service every December 31st.

At the December 31 2018 crossover service, Apostle Suleman predicted massive support for Biafra, and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) losing a top member in 2019.

Speaking further, Suleman said Nigeria’s general election, scheduled for February, would be 100% rigged. He also predicted that Donald Trump, the United States President, would lose his second-term bid.

The clergyman urged President Muhammadu Buhari to go and rest even as he advised Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to concentrate on the Northern part of Nigeria in his campaign.

Below are the prophecies for 2019 as released by Apostle Suleman

(1) Great agricultural boost for South Africa

(2) I saw an eclipse

(3) 2019 Nigeria election- 100% rigged

(4) Northern response to election results to shock the incumbent Government. They had strong response from the south.

(5) Election- Nigeria vs Military/ Police

(6) China to openly confront America

(7) Great set back economically

(cool Election funds controversy/scandal

(9) Biafra struggle to gain massive support

(10) A new activist to launch campaign against presidency

(11) 2019, a shock for Governors

( 12) Ghana economy to get foreign support

(13) I saw another missile test in North Korea

(14) Nollywood to merge internationally

(15) I see a major breakthrough in the cure for HIV

(16) Muhammadu Buhari needs prayer, please sir, go and rest

(17) Abubakar Atiku should focus on North during campaign

(18) I see an Igbo Presidency in 2023 but they must not have any deal with present Government

(19) Tinubu should forget 2023

(20) I see internet fraudsters, new ritualistic ways of making money( blood hunt)

(21) A presidential aspirant to be arrested

(22) I saw Boko Haram invade a police station

(23) The Almighty God is unhappy at the continued detention of El-Zakzaky

(24) APC wins Lagos election

(25) Keystone banks needs prayers

(26) ASUU to pray against losing a top member

(27) I saw a major politician declared missing

(28) WAEC to be re-modeled

(29) I saw farmers package welfare from the government and it results to crisis between them and the state government

(30) I saw most Eastern states won by APC at the National level

( 31) Strange killings in Togo

(32) Mali should pray against strange virus outbreak

(33) The Government should protect police station and military barracks because I see people break in searching for arms

(34) I saw fire outbreak in a media house

(35) I saw a Nigerian airline grounded totally

(36) America should not relax a deadlier terrorist group is emerging

(37) I saw a probe group disgrace U.S government

(38) Donald Trump to lose 2nd term

(39) Brexit crises to implode U.K

(40) I saw a terrorist attack in America

(41) Fire outbreak in Canada but quickly managed

(42) Nigeria to win awards and relevance in cyber world

( 43) Let’s declare a prayer day against massive bloodshed in Rivers state ( Too ugly)

(44) I saw a horse, written on it was ‘ pray against Americans being homeless. I saw something happen that made them scampering for safety. Natural disaster

(45) July and August in Nigeria, serious prayer.

(46) Many weddings, 2019 is a year of multiple marriages

(47) I saw people with children in multiples of triplets and twins

(48) Pensioners to smile

(49) I saw a lot of politicians in Prison

(50) A top legislator in USA and a known senator- peaceful passing away