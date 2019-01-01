Apostle Johnson Suleman Reveals 19 Things God Told Him About 2019

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, has revealed 19 things God told him about the year 2019.

The clergyman made the revelation during the church’s crossover service which took place at the OFM headquarters located at kilometre 132, Benin-Okene-Abuja Express Way in Auchi, Edo state, southern Nigeria on Monday.

Concise News reports that churches all over the country and the world at large celebrate crossover service every December 31st.

At December 31, 2018 crossover service, Apostle Suleman revealed the 19 things God told him about the new year.

19 things God told Apostle Johnson Suleman for 2019…