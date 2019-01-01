Arsenal started the year 2019 on a winning note with a 4-1 thrashing of London rivals Fulham on New Year’s day.

The Gunners needed this kind of response after ending the year 2018 on an embarrassing note following a 5-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool last Saturday at Anfield.

Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all on the scoresheet as Unai Emery’s men effectively dispatched their relegation-threatened opposition.

But the win leaves the north London side in 5th position with 41 points.

Earlier, Jamie Vardy scored the only goal as Leicester City also got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at struggling Everton.