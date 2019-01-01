Adekunle Gold Breaks Down In Tears

Governor Ambode has on Monday swore in Adekunle Gold’s father, Adeyemi Kosoko as the new Permanent Secretary for Education.

In reaction to the special moment, Adekunle Gold said he cried as he sat in the auditorium while his father achieved his life-long dream.

In his words, “growing up, I watched my dad worked so hard for too little. Teachers weren’t big earners. But my dad, with the help of my mum, provided everything all 4 of us needed – maybe not wanted, but definitely needed.

“I remember when my dad went to Uniben for his first degree. My sisters and I were very young, and communication with him was pretty much impossible because it was before the era of cell phones. We only saw him when he had school breaks.

“He finished as the best in his class with a distinction in Fine Arts, Painting & Graphics Major. He was part of the team that co-wrote the module for teachers at one time. Every day, after his primary assignment as a Fine Arts teacher in Keke High School, he would go to Teachers’ College to teach other teachers.

“He was willing to do whatever it would take to make extra money to fend for us and build a house for us to live in. I almost forgot – he is a published writer. Brilliant Man!

“My dad didn’t literally sit me down to teach me great values and diligence. Luckily, he didn’t have to, because I saw it in him every day.

“In this moment, this 56-year-old brilliant man’s dream is now his reality. Today, I sat in the audience, and I listened as they read out loud, his achievements. I watched as he was sworn in as a Tutor General/Permanent Secretary for Education.

“So I cried today, but they were happy tears.”