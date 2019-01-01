Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the year 2019. Happy new year to you, your friends and your family.

January 1st is a “new year day” celebrated by Christians and also some people practising other religions all over the world.

Being a new day of a new year, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some new year messages you can send to friends, family members and loved ones.

May the New Year Bring Joy, Peace, and Happiness to You and Your Entire Family. ― Happy New Year 2019

Happy New Year to You! Wish this year brings the warmth of love and illuminates your path of life towards a positive direction.

As the new year renews all the happiness and good tidings, hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever!

Wishing You a Happy New Year!

Wishing every day of the new year to be filled with success, happiness, and prosperity for you..! ― Happy New Year 2019

Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come. ― Happy New Year 2019

From New Year’s on the outlook brightens; good humour lost in a mood of failure returns. I resolve to stop complaining. ― Happy New Year 2019

My gift of unconditional love I give to you, with sincerity, blessings, and loyalty too.

Have a wonderful New Year

And here is well-wishing you the most bonzer for all the new adventures,

Happy New Year 2019

I Wish You A Very Happy And Warm New Year, Full Of Joy, Happiness And Success. Happy New Year

Wishing You The Joy Of Family, The Gift Of Friends And The Best Of Everything For The New Year. ― Happy New Year 2019

Something can be left undone

Some words can be left unsaid

Some feelings can be left unexpressed

But someone like you can never be left.

I wish You a Happy New Year

Something in your voice which sings to me,

Something in your eyes which says to me,

That you are the dearest to me.

Happy New Year!

Keep your spirits and determination unshaken,

And you shall always walk the glory road.

With courage, faith and great effort,

you shall achieve everything you desire.

I wish you a very ― Happy New Year 2019

Sun, to warm you,

Moon to charm you,

An Angel to protect you,

True love, to care for you,

A friend, to listen to you!!

Open up for you New Horizons,

Fill your heart with New Hopes and bring for you!

Promises of Brighter Tomorrows!

Wishing You Happiness and Prosperity in the New year!

Wish your Life will always be Bright.

So my Dear don’t get Fear

Cause, God Gift us a “BRAND NEW YEAR”.

― Happy New Year 2019

I wish that not a single tear trickles down your cheek this New Year. May you be blessed with joy and happiness all the year round.

Years Come And Go But We Will Remain Friends And Never Be A Foe. Therefore, Before The Sun Sets Down Low, I’m Wishing You A Happy And Prosperous New Year. ― Happy New Year 2019

The New Year comes with its Message of Hope and inspiration. May you have a beautiful New Year. Happy New Year to you All!

Nights Develop into days,

Days turn into months,

months turn into weeks,

Months develop into per the calendar-year-old,

Wishing you a Happy New year.

Just before the memories vanish,

before the networks get jammed

Wish u and ur family Happy Sparkling New Year 2019 SMS.

The method by which the world develops is stunning.

Can you have the warm hug of your home?

Does one see a fresh better year is coming?

A happy new year and get ready,

For a fresh life — steady and better!

Forget The Past, ”

Chuckle A Majority,

Forgive Quickly And Love Quickly.

Wish You A Happy New Year Ahead.

Let’s move forward to match it.

Let us welcome that the 365 days it brings.

Let us drift through its corridors with praise tracks on our lips.

Today I Still Run Along With Cry To You

When I Make Mistakes.

I Cannot Imagine Who Better

To Count On As Years Pass,

Happy New Year to all children & Kids all over the world.

However, My Best Wishes Will Be Your Milestones

Which Will Give You Hope

Along With Motivation To Move Forward.

The following Golden Opportunity To Affect Your Aims

Along With Re-trace Your Own Footsteps.

Is That You Can Well Be in a Position To Stick

To Your Resolutions For Your New Year.

Love for Feb, Peace for March,

No worries for April, Fun for May,

Joy for June to Nov, Happiness for Dec.

Have a lucky and wonderful 2019

Wish you a bright, prosperous, and glorious New Year ahead. Happy new year.

New hopes!

New resolutions!

New Aspiration!

Love N Laughter in your life!

Peace N Prosperity in your life!

Success N Good Times On New Year!

Wishing you a Sparkling N Rocking New Year……..new year wallpaper 2019

Filled with joy, love, laughter

Fun, Humor, cheer!

My dear happy new year

Wishing you a year full of bliss and success.

Wishing you a year best of every year.

Your smile speaks quantity to me, your voice sing to me, your eyes communicate to me and everything you do is unique for me. This is only because you’re the dearest to me and here is wishing you a fantastic New Year!

Exactly like hot chocolate is incomplete without any marshmallows, I’m inadequate with no. So finish me this New Year and fulfil my life with boundless happiness.

New will be the hopes and ambitions, new will be the settlements, new will be the spirits and fresh is that the year! Here is wishing that you’re adopted with a glorious one and fulfil all of your future endeavours with success and triumph.

Hope you scatter joy and pleasure where you move all 365 days of the approaching season and find the exact same in return. Happy New Year for you!

Each New Year offers you the perfect opportunity to start something fresh and new. So do your bit this season and make the planet a better place to others and yourself.

This New Year can we continue to split the genuine fellowship that provides warmth and happiness to even the most boring times.

Happiness keeps you sweet Trials make you Powerful Sorrows

Make you humble Success keeps you glowing and

God keeps you moving, May you have a best 2019

Counting my blessings and wishing you more. Hope you enjoy the New Year in store. Have a joyous New Year, my dear friend!

A new chapter unfolds, a new story to be told, we say hello to the new, we say goodbye to the old. Have a blessed new year.

The year is neither end or nor beginning But a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instil in us, We wish you New Year 2019 Status

A new year offers you 365 blank pages, write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Happy new year.

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author.