Another African side Cameroon on Monday lost 1-0 to Canada in their first match at the Women’s World Cup Group E opener in Montpellier.

The Canadians scored the lone goal of the game on the stroke of half-time, meaning that all African sides to the competition have lost their matches.

South Africa were beaten 3-1 over the weekend by Spain while Nigeria lost 3-0 to Norway on Saturday.

The other teams in Group E of the tournament, Netherlands and New Zealand, meet in Le Havre on Tuesday.

Nigeria will be seeking redemption on Wednesday when they face South Korea in their second match.