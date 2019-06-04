A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, June 4th, 2019, on Concise News.

2019 UTME: Latest JAMB News Update

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday conducted a supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 490 candidates whose Computer-Based Test centres were earlier suspended due to malpractices and other infractions.

Concise News reports that the UTME was held in JAMB CBT centre in Kogo, Abuja, JAMB Bayelsa State office, Yenagoa and JAMB National Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja. The board says, in its weekly bulletin, that “it was expedient to suspend all examinations at centres earlier earmarked for the candidates based on the lack of capacity of the centres and involvement in examination infractions.”

This online news medium learnt that apart from the 490 candidates sitting for the examination again, the UTME results of 127 candidates were undergoing forensic analysis by a panel of experts because of the suspicion of examination malpractices.

Philomena Chieshe, charged with alleged “missing” N35 million belonging to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), was on Monday granted bail in the sum of N20 million by an FCT High Court Maitama.

Chieshe, a clerical officer with JAMB, was arraigned last Friday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Samuel Sale Umoru, a state coordinator with JAMB.

Ruling in the bail application, Justice Peter Affen declared that bail was not about setting people free but to ensure that a defendant attends trial.

He added that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 holds that bail be granted in the most liberal terms.

The defendant was also ordered to produce two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must have landed property in Abuja worth the value of the bail sum.

Justice Affen further ordered the defendant’s counsel, Mark Feese, to put in writing the good characters of the sureties.

