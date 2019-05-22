The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has started the sales of change of course and institution form for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The sales of the change of form followed the release of the 2019 UTME results by JAMB recently.

Concise News had reported that the 2019 UTME results were delayed for a long time following hitches encountered by JAMB.

Those who did not meet up the cut-off mark for their chosen courses and institutions now have the change to correct that.

How Much Is JAMB Change of Course, Institution Form 2019?

The JAMB change of course and institution form is only sold for N2500 and an extra bank charge of about N170.

How To Do JAMB UTME 2019 Change of Course, Institution Form

Now, follow these steps, as noted by JAMB, to effectively do a change of course and institution for the 2019 UTME:

1. You shall be required to create a profile via the Sign Up (New User) Page if you are a new user. For existing users, simply type in your login details. To create your profile, you will provide your valid email address, surname, first name, Mobile No, State and LGA of Origin and password, then click on the Sign-Up button. Each candidate is entitled to only one profile.

2. Subsequently, you shall use your email address and password to sign in.

3. Once logged in, you will be taken to the landing page where you will see all available services.

4. Select “Correction of Data”. This is available on the side bar or on the Home page

5. Once selected, the menu item “Course/Institution” will be revealed. Click this.

6. Once you select this service, a Transaction ID is generated for this service. This will be displayed on the confirmation page screen.

7. Review the details displayed on the Confirmation Page. Also, note the Transaction ID displayed in a bold red font. The Transaction ID is useful for all future references concerning the Transaction. A copy of this transaction ID will be sent to your registered email address.

8. Click on the Continue button if you wish to pay with your card immediately. If you wish to use other payment channels like ATM, Cash at the Bank or Quickteller, please note the transaction ID as it will be required.

9. On the Interswitch Payment page, enter your card details and click on the Pay button.

10. The status of your payment will be displayed on the “My Payment Section” An SMS and email containing your unique Transaction Identification and payment status will be sent to you after payment. Click on the Continue button.

11. Once payment is completed, you will be asked to provide the following:

a. Year of Exam and

b. JAMB Registration Number

12. After entering the information correctly, new options for Preferred course/Institution and second choices will appear. Options available will be based on availability.

13. Click Submit to complete your application.

14. JAMB will now process your application. If Approved, your details will be changed as requested.

JAMB Change of Course, Institution FAQS

Is JAMB Change of Course, Institution Form Out?

Yes, the 2019 JAMB change of course and institution form for 2019 is currently on sale and you can do that on the JAMB portal.

Where Can I Do JAMB Change of Course, Institution Form?

You can do it on your mobile device or visit a cybercafe. Your registration will also be done on the JAMB portal?

Payment for the JAMB change of course, and institution will be done on the examination body’s portal, too.

I Made Payment But Can’t Change My Course, Institution, Why?

To solve this, kindly log out of the JAMB portal and sign in again. With that, you can access your profile and change your course and institution.

When Is JAMB Change of Course, Institution Form Sales Ending?

As at the time of publishing this, JAMB has not revealed when it will end. So, ensure you do the needful and go change your course or institution for the 2019 UTME.