JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cut-off mark for universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education for 2019/2020 has been released, Concise News understands.

Concise News understands that the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was recently-held with a lot of candidates eager to know the cut-off marks after JAMB released the results. 

JAMB Cut-off Marks For 2019/2020

According to JAMB, the cut-off mark was released after its 2018 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria late last year.

Speaking on the matter, JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede said institutions, with the decision, are not to go below the minimum cut-off points adopted at the meeting for admissions.

“What JAMB has done is to recommend; We will only determine the minimum, whatever you determine as your admission cut-off mark is your decision,” he said.

In addition, he noted that “We should not be emotional in fixing Nigeria Universities cut-off mark; we need not over-dramatise issue such as cut-off mark.

“In order to enhance transparency in our educational sector, no automated admission for those without the necessary requirements will be tolerated by the board.”

What’s The 2019 JAMB UTME Cut-off Mark For Universities, Polytechnics?

Below are the cut-off marks for the 2018/2019 JAMB UTME:

Universities — 140
Polytechnics — 120
Innovative enterprising institutes — 110
Colleges of education — 100

 

 

