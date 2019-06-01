Nigeria will be taking on Senegal in one of the round of 16 fixtures at the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland, Concise News reports.
Nigeria drew 1-1 with Ukraine in their last match at the group stage to finish on four points from three games.
They won their first match against Qatar, lost to the US in their second game before the draw with Ukraine meaning they made it to the round of 16 as one of the best losers.
Although the round of 16 fixtures will start at the U-20 World Cup on Sunday with Italy taking on Poland, and New`facing Colombia, Nigeria and Senegal will fight on Monday, June 3rd.
U-20 World Cup 2019: Full List Of Round Of 16 Matches, Fixtures
02 Jun 2019
Italy Vs Poland
Colombia Vs New Zealand
03 Jun 2019
Uruguay Vs Ecuador
Ukraine Vs Panama
Senegal Vs Nigeria
04 Jun 2019 –
Japan Vs Korea Republic
France Vs USA
Argentina Vs Mali