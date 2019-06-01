Nigeria will be taking on Senegal in one of the round of 16 fixtures at the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland, Concise News reports.

Nigeria drew 1-1 with Ukraine in their last match at the group stage to finish on four points from three games.

They won their first match against Qatar, lost to the US in their second game before the draw with Ukraine meaning they made it to the round of 16 as one of the best losers.

Although the round of 16 fixtures will start at the U-20 World Cup on Sunday with Italy taking on Poland, and New`facing Colombia, Nigeria and Senegal will fight on Monday, June 3rd.

U-20 World Cup 2019: Full List Of Round Of 16 Matches, Fixtures

02 Jun 2019

Italy Vs Poland

Colombia Vs New Zealand

03 Jun 2019

Uruguay Vs Ecuador

Ukraine Vs Panama

Senegal Vs Nigeria

04 Jun 2019 –

Japan Vs Korea Republic

France Vs USA

Argentina Vs Mali