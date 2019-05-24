The 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland began on Thursday with the Flying Eagles of Nigeria taking the field for the first time against Qatar on Friday.

The group stage will take place over the course of eight days, and the 16 best teams advance to the knockout round.

Poland 2019 U-20 World Cup Schedule, Teams, Basic Information

Concise News brings you a full guide to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Basic Information

Dates: May 23-June 15

Location: Six different sites in Poland.

Where to Watch: Supersport Channels on DSTV

Final: June 15 at Stadion Widzewa in Lodz.

Qualification

Twenty-four teams from the six continental federations qualified for the U-20 World Cup.

The United States, Mexico, Panama and Honduras qualified out of the Concacaf U-20 championship in November.

Asia, Africa and South America are also represented by four teams, while two come out of Oceania.

Host nation Poland automatically qualified for the tournament, while five other European sides qualified through the 2018 UEFA U-19 Championship.

Groups, Teams In U-20 World Cup 2019

Group A: Poland, Colombia, Tahiti, Senegal

Group B: Mexico, Italy, Japan, Ecuador

Group C: Honduras, New Zealand, Uruguay, Norway

Group D: Qatar, Nigeria, Ukraine, United States

Group E: Panama, Mali, France, Saudi Arabia

Group F: Portugal, South Korea, Argentina, South Africa

Knockout Round Qualification

The top two teams from each group automatically advance to the round of 16.

After that, the third-place teams from each group will be aligned in a table together, and the top four point-getters advance.

Group winners can’t face the third-place team from their group and the same teams from a single group can’t face off in the quarterfinals either.