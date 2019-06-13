The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there are over 1,689 court cases following the 2019 general election.

Concise News reports that the INEC National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa states, Mohammed Haruna, said this on Thursday in Lafia during the state level post-election review retreat.

According to Haruna, over 890 of the cases were pre-election issues arising from the conduct of political party primary elections.

He said 799 were election petitions at the various tribunals across the nation.

“We are here to review what we did for this year’s general election with a view to improving on our subsequent outing,” Haruna noted.

“You will agree with me that any document is work in progress, you can never get it perfectly.”