The 2019 governorship and House of Assembly took place on March 23 across Nigeria with various persons elected into positions.
Concise News reports that there were supplementary elections in Benue, Kano, Sokoto, and Bauchi on the aforementioned day.
The election produced 29 governors-elect in the country.
Full List Of Governors In Nigeria
Below is a full list of governors elected during the exercise (and other states where elections did not hold) as well as their parties:
1. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – (PDP) Enugu State
2. David Umahi – (PDP) Ebonyi State
3. Inuwa Yahaya (APC) Gombe State
4. Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP) Abia State
5. Abubakar Bello (APC) Niger State
6. Seyi Makinde (PDP) Oyo State
7. Emmanuel Udom (PDP) Akwa Ibom State
8. Prof. Ben Ayade (PDP) Cross River State
9. MaiMala Buni (APC) Yobe State
10. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC) Lagos State
11. Dapo Abiodun (APC) Ogun State
12. Ifeanyi Okowa (PDP) Delta State
13. Babagana Zulum (APC) Borno State
14. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (APC) Kaduna state
15. Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) Imo state
16. Mohammed Badaru (APC) Jigawa state
17. Aminu Masari (APC) Katsina State
18. Atiku Bagudu (APC) Kebbi State
19. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (APC) Kwara State
20. Bello Mattawalle(PDP) Nasarawa State
21. Muktar Idris (APC) Zamfara State
22. Darius Ishaku (PDP) Taraba State
23. Samuel Ortom (PDP) Benue State
24. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (APC) Kano State
25. Aminu Tambuwal (PDP) Sokoto State
26. Simon Lalong (APC) Plateau State
27. Ahmadu Fintiri (PDP) Adamawa State
28. Bala Mohammed (PDP) Bauchi State
29. Nyesom Wike (PDP) Rivers State
States where the governorship elections did not take place include:
30. Ekiti (APC) John Fayemi
31. Bayelsa (PDP) Seriake Dickson
32. Kogi (APC) Yahaya Bello
33. Osun (APC) Gboyega Oyetola
34: Ondo (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu
35. Edo (APC) Godwin Obaseki
36. Anambra (APGA) Willie Obiano