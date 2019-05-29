The 2019 governorship and House of Assembly took place on March 23 across Nigeria with various persons elected into positions.

Concise News reports that there were supplementary elections in Benue, Kano, Sokoto, and Bauchi on the aforementioned day.

The election produced 29 governors-elect in the country.

Full List Of Governors In Nigeria

Below is a full list of governors elected during the exercise (and other states where elections did not hold) as well as their parties:

1. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – (PDP) Enugu State

2. David Umahi – (PDP) Ebonyi State

3. Inuwa Yahaya (APC) Gombe State

4. Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP) Abia State

5. Abubakar Bello (APC) Niger State

6. Seyi Makinde (PDP) Oyo State

7. Emmanuel Udom (PDP) Akwa Ibom State

8. Prof. Ben Ayade (PDP) Cross River State

9. MaiMala Buni (APC) Yobe State

10. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC) Lagos State

11. Dapo Abiodun (APC) Ogun State

12. Ifeanyi Okowa (PDP) Delta State

13. Babagana Zulum (APC) Borno State

14. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (APC) Kaduna state

15. Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) Imo state

16. Mohammed Badaru (APC) Jigawa state

17. Aminu Masari (APC) Katsina State

18. Atiku Bagudu (APC) Kebbi State

19. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (APC) Kwara State

20. Bello Mattawalle(PDP) Nasarawa State

21. Muktar Idris (APC) Zamfara State

22. Darius Ishaku (PDP) Taraba State

23. Samuel Ortom (PDP) Benue State

24. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (APC) Kano State

25. Aminu Tambuwal (PDP) Sokoto State

26. Simon Lalong (APC) Plateau State

27. Ahmadu Fintiri (PDP) Adamawa State

28. Bala Mohammed (PDP) Bauchi State

29. Nyesom Wike (PDP) Rivers State

States where the governorship elections did not take place include:

30. Ekiti (APC) John Fayemi

31. Bayelsa (PDP) Seriake Dickson

32. Kogi (APC) Yahaya Bello

33. Osun (APC) Gboyega Oyetola

34: Ondo (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu

35. Edo (APC) Godwin Obaseki

36. Anambra (APGA) Willie Obiano