A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has said June 12, 1993, presidential election was more credible than that of 2019.

Concise News understands that the former Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) noted that the adoption of June 12 as Democracy Day was long overdue.

Useni made the comment on Friday after hearing on his governorship petition at the tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State.

“To me, the June 12 election was more credible than the 2019 presidential election. We should have being celebrating June 12 long time ago as our democracy day,” he said.

“I am in PDP and I don’t want people to take June 12 as an APC affair, everybody knows what happened.”

He added: “Abiola was my good friend; I defended him in one of our meeting when some people said if they gave him the presidency, he would first take all the money the Federal government was owing him, and I said why not?

“It was the government that gave him the contracts and why was he not paid? If he paid himself, there would be nothing wrong with that.”