Atiku Abubakar has no justification to complain about rigging during the 2019 elections, according to Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed.

Concise News had reported that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the last election, lost out to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku, a former Vice-President, has rejected the results claiming the election was rigged.

However, Junaid has alleged that Abubakar masterminded election rigging since 1999, and thus has “no moral basis to complain of being rigged out.”

“I don’t know whether Atiku means to overheat the polity, but the fact remains whether he means it or not, the net result of what he is doing is to overheat the polity, and that is unfortunate,” he told Sun.

“Any patriotic Nigerian will know that when the polity is overheated the way it is being done now, at the end of the day there will be violence; there will be massive movement of people from where they are legitimately working and earning their living to their hometowns.”

According to him, “The main issue behind Atiku’s complaint is that he knew that he lost the election; whatever he says or whatever the people who work for him say.

“The statement he issues or by Secondus and other people who work with him is that they are now accusing and abusing not just those who are in APC (I’m not in APC and I will never be in APC), but also others who have nothing to do with the election.

“That to me shows that they are very primitive and immature politicians. You don’t have to abuse me if you want me to vote for you.

“Sadly, Atiku has been the mastermind of the rigging of elections in this country from 1999, when he and Obasanjo were with the ticket.

“If you did that kind of thing, you will not be surprised even if you want to believe what you want to believe; you cannot be surprised if people have mastered what you taught them. Many of the APC members decamped from the PDP.

“We grew up with some of them, we worked with some of them; we married into their families and they married into our families, so it is not something new. We all know the riggers; Atiku is the principal rigger, so, he has no moral basis to complain of being rigged out.

“He even went beyond the moral norm by hacking into the servers of INEC, and publishing documents, but to mark him up, INEC went and put the real figures for everybody to see.

“This is very unfortunate for those who claim to be statesmen. You have to know that the most important thing for you and your party is the survival of the country, because the connection I have with Atiku is that he is a Nigerian and I’m a Nigerian. If there is no Nigeria, where would he go; which president will he be?”