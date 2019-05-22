Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, has dropped Inter Milan star, Mauro Icardi, from the team’s 2019 Copa America squad, Concise News understands.

The Argentina coach on Tuesday released the 23-man squad for this year’s Copa America, with Icardi the biggest man mission.

Concise News understands that La Albiceleste’s opening match is against Paraguay on June 20.

The Copa America will take place between June 14th and July 7, 2019, in Brazil.

Argentina Full Squad For Copa America 2019

Goalkeepers: Andrada (Boca), Armani (River), Marchesín (América)

Defenders: Saravia (Racing), Foyth (Tottenham), Otamendi (Man City), Pezzella (Fiorentina), Funes Mori (Villarreal), Tagliafico (Ajax), Casco (River), Acuña (Sporting)

Midfielders: Palacios (River), Guido Rodriguez (América), Paredes (PSG), Lo Celso (Betis), Pereyra (Watford), De Paul (Udinese), Di Maria (PSG)

Forwards: Messi (Barcelona), Agüero (City), Lautaro (Inter), Matías Suárez (River), Dybala (Juventus).