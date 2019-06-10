Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho will be with Leicester City and have a full pre-season training with the side following his omission from the Nigerian side to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Concise News had reported that Iheanacho, 22, and Rotherham’s Semi Ajayi were left out by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for the competition.

Kelechi’s teammate Wilfred Ndidi is in the squad and is expected to be a starter for the West Africans in Egypt.

Speaking about the player after his omission, Rohr praised him for improving in his professionalism.

The 2013 U-17 World Cup winner will now focus on breaking into the Leicester side next season, under new boss Brendan Rodgers.