A former Super Eagles star Celestine Babayaro has said captain Mikel Obi’s experience will be crucial for Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Mikel will be leading the West Africans as they do battle at the continental showpiece later this month in Egypt.

Gernot Rohr’s boys are in Group B of the competition with minnows Burundi, Madagascar, and Guinea.

And Babayaro, a former Chelsea defender, has told Brila FM that Mikel’s experience will be a difference maker for the three-time African champions at the tournament.

Mikel has not played for the Eagles since the end of the 2018 World Cup in Russia but that will not be an issue during the competition, according to Babayaro.