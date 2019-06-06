Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has expressed confidence that the team will come back stronger at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the Super Eagles did not feature in the last two editions of the competition – 2015 and 2017 -but will be making a return in Egypt later this month.

And the Galatasaray youngster believes that when the continental battle starts in Egypt, Gernot Rohr’s charges have all it takes to be counted as one of the top teams.

Onyekuru also expressed the players’ readiness for the tournament saying they have been training hard in Asaba, Delta State’s capital.

“With the present spirit of the team right now, even if you are an outsider, you can see the way we train and it’s time for everybody pushing to get back stronger,” he told Brila FM.

The West Africans are in Group B of the competition alongside Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea and were champions in 2013.