A former Super Eagles coach, Clemens Westerhof, has said the team needs to be disciplined to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Concise News understands that Westerhof led Nigeria to its second AFCON crown and first ever World Cup outing 25 years ago.

He spoke in Abuja following his receipt of the 25-year deed to a house promised by the Nigerian government.

According to him, the present Super Eagles team is blessed with wonderful players both at home and abroad.

And this, coupled with good tactics from the coach as well as support from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), he noted, will make the team succeed in Egypt.

“Nigeria has several wonderful players both at home and abroad, so it shouldn’t say we will win the Africa Cup of Nations in a few years’ time. No! Now is the time for Nigeria to win the Nations Cup,” he told AIOFootball.com.

“All the current team needs is discipline, good tactics from the coach and I want the foreign-based players to resume camp on time. The federation should also, most importantly, pay their allowances on time.

“During my time, I would never allow my players to be owed bonuses. If everything is placed, from the government support to the administrators and the players’ commitment, things would work out fine.”

Gernot Rohr’s boys will play in the Group B of the competition alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.