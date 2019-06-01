Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has returned to the country ahead of the team’s camping for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Concise News reports.

This online news medium had reported that the Super Eagles will start off training for the competition in Asaba on Sunday.

Rohr came back to the West African nation some days back as preparations for the continental showpiece hit top gear.

“The coach is around now and the preparation is on top gear. He looks very focused and determined for the team’s success in Egypt,” Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, said.

“Everything is working as planned and everything is set for camping in Asaba on Sunday.

“The coach will be in Asaba on Sunday likewise the players too. Majority of them are already in town and we are expecting successful camping.”

Nigeria will be seeking their third African crown when the competition starts and have been paired alongside Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi in Group B.