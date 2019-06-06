Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted it will be a tough decision for him to pick the final 23 players for the Africa Cup of Nations later in the month.

Nigeria are in Group B of the competition with Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar and are in Asaba, Delta State preparing for the fiesta.

Already, 23 out of the 25 players invited for the training are in Delta with striker Odion Ighalo and William Troost Ekong expected soon.

And Rohr has said that every player in the team is doing well in training and admitted that he may find it hard picking the final men for the competition.

“It will be very difficult for me and my staff to choose the 23 players because everybody is playing so well,” he told Brila.

Giving an update on fitness, he said Leon Balogun has an injury but expressed confidence that he will be fully fit soon.

“Yes, he (Balogun) has a little injury on the foot nothing important the blisters so he has to run only to be careful, we don’t have any injuries perhaps a little injury for Ezenwa in the training session but I hope it’s nothing important. Everybody is fit.”