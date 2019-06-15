Daniel Akpeyi could be named as the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Concise News understands that the competition will start in the North African nation by next weekend with Nigeria in Group B with Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

During the 2018 World Cup, teenager Francis Uzoho was in goal for the three-time African champions.

Although he has been the prefered choice for the team even after the competition, Brila FM sources said he might be handing over that position to Akpeyi who plays for Kaizer Chiefs.

Uzoho, the sources said, is battling with confidence and thus coach Gernot Rohr is considering giving Akpeyi the baton.

A former FC Ifeanyi Ubah captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa is nursing an injury also.