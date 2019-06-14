Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that Egypt remains a threat to his team winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria are in Group B of the competition that starts next weekend with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

Speaking as the three-time African champions face Senegal in a friendly on Saturday, Rohr noted, however, that his boys will not underrate any side in the competition.

”For our fans, of course, it is clear that we will reach at least the semi-final. But that will be difficult because Egypt is a force at home,” Rohr told Mannheimer Morgen.

”I hope we can play a good role. And certainly one or the other surprise team will emerge.

”The Africa Cup is something very special in terms of ambience and significance. Of course, we want to do well.

“We must underestimate no opponent. Burundi, for example, eliminated Gabon in qualifying. It means being careful.”