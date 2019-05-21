Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo will be fit for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite getting an injury over the weekend.

Concise News understands that the on-loan Chelsea star got the injury in Leganes La Liga clash against Huesca on Saturday.

The Nigerian was replaced by Ezequeil Munoz in the 53rd minute of the encounter due to injury.

However, despite the injury scare, the defender will be fit for competition billed for June in December.

“Kenneth didn’t pick any serious in the game against Huesca on Saturday. It was not something serious and he will be fit for the AFCON,” a reliable source close to the defender told Complete Sports.

“He just need to rest for a couple of days and after that join the team in Asaba early next month for the preparation.

Omeruo made 28 league appearances for Leganes in the 2018-2019 season as the Super Eagles camp for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt will open in Asaba on June 2nd.

The West Africans will face Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi in Group B at the competition