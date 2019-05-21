The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said the body is not putting the Super Eagles under pressure to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Concise News.

Concise News learned that the NFF 1st Vice-President of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, said this on Tuesday in Lagos.

He, however, said the team is expected to do their best at the competition which will run from June 21 to July 19, 2019, in Egypt.

“What we have done so far as NFF is that we have put up a programme where the footballers only have to think about football with no extraneous matters,” he told NAN on Monday.

“So, we expect them to be at their best and do their best. They should strive to win the Cup and if they didn’t win, that does not mean that they have failed.

“They can only be termed as failure if they failed to put in their best and we can judge that with their performance. But sometimes efforts are not enough.

“Sometimes, circumstances may arise, then, we should know that they have tried, not to win at all cost.”

Akinwunmi urged Nigerians to “support the team in all the ways they can because that is what they need right now and not that they should put pressure on the team.

“I also know that Nigerians pray a lot, so I also expect that they pray for the team to succeed in Egypt, those that are able to go and those that will stay at home.”