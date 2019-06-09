Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has said that Samuel Kalu and Samuel Chukwueze are players to look out for at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Mikel, who made this known at a post-match press conference, said he was impressed by the two young players in the goalless draw with Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Mikel said: ”The coach has invited the players that will do the job for us. It is a very good blend of young and experience. As the coach said, we needed a little bit of experience – Shehu and Ighalo were not on the pitch.

”I think it is also good for the young players to play this game, you know Chukwueze, Kalu, you could see a bit of flash of talent. They are very good players.

”I think we will work on when to run with the ball, when not to run when to pass, but you could see the talent is there for them. I think they can do great things in this Nations Cup.

”We just have to keep talking to them, we the senior players, the coaches and hopefully we will have a very good plan in the Nations Cup and do great things.”