Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said the team needs a dint of luck to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Concise News reports that the Super Eagles last won the competition in 2013 in South Africa and are one of the favourites to win the show in Egypt.

They are in Group B of the competition with Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar but Ezenwa, a former Enyimba star, has said having a talented pool of players is inadequate for the team to land the crown.

“The Super Eagles may be the favourite to win the nation’s cup with the talents we have but, one most important thing is for us to pray for luck in other for us to succeed in the competition,” Ezenwa.

“We have raw talents in the country right now and one thing I kept praying for is for luck to be on our side.”