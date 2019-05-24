A former Super Eagles forward, Obafemi Martins, has said the team must be committed and focused to win the 2019 African Cup of Nations, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Martins was part of the Super Eagles side that won a bronze medal at the 2006 edition of the competition also hosted by Egypt.

Nigeria are in Group B of the competition alongside Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar and the former Inter Milan star believes they have a chance of winning the tournament in Egypt.

“The Eagles need encouragement and psychological boost to excel at the championship,” he told The Guardian Nigeria.

They need to get the best preparations and approach every game with the right tactics.

“The Gernot Rohr led Super Eagles team are good enough to win the AFCON, but the 24-team format has made the championship tougher and more competitive.

“So, the Eagles must be focused and committed to the task to succeed.”