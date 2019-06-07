Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has said that with determination, the team can win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Concise News reports.

Ogu however, admitted that it will be a tough task for the team to do so when the games begin.

The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, last won the competition in 2013 in South Africa and have missed the last two editions – 2015 and 2017.

As the West Africans prepare to do battle in Group B in Egypt against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi, Ogu has admitted that landing the crown will be a hard nut to crack.

He, however, expressed confidence that with the set of players in Gernot Rohr’s side, the Eagles are equal to the task.

“Everyone that has been invited knows what it takes, they understand the pressure that comes with been invited,” the player told Brila FM.

“But we are all professionals and coming to the national team is demanding because Nigerians are more demanding in a positive way.

“We just want to stay focus and be more concentrated to make Nigerians happy eventually.”