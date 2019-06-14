A former Super Eagles defender Mobi Oparaku has urged coach Gernot Rohr to lay emphasises on team cohesion during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The competition will start next weekend in Egypt with the Eagles set to claim their 4th continental crown.

However, Oparaku has said the team is young and thus the coach should not lay much emphasises on winning but making the team gel.

“We don’t have to focus on winning, we have to focus on the team cohesion. We have to focus on how to out the team together before the AFCON proper,” he told Brila FM.

“We are not talking about win or lose, we still building the team, the team is very young. We don’t have matured and experienced players in that team.

“We just have to focus on team building. When we get to the tournament proper we will showcase what we have.

“I don’t want to hear anyone say Senegal game is all about winning. Or anyone saying its a do or die. It’s not a do or die.”