Former Super Eagles player Mutiu Adepoju has urged Nigerians not to pressurise the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Concise News understands that Nigeria returned to the global soccer showpiece after missing out in the last two editions.

They are in Group B of the competition with Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi and will be seeking a repeat of their feat in 25 ago when they won it.

However, Adepoju has told Nigerians not to take it easy with the team as they head for Egypt next month.

He said with hard work and determination, Gernot Rohr’s boys will land the crown in Egypt.

“The euphoria that we are having with the team now is the confidence that everybody is having but we just have to go step by step and we have to go gradually,” he told Brila FM.

“The team is in the right direction and they are doing great, in that we just have to build on but we believe that with good preparation and hard work, this could be done.”