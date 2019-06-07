Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has revealed that injuries made him stay away from the team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Mikel, a former Chelsea man, has not featured for Gernot Rohr’s men since the 2-1 loss to Argentina in Russia.

However, Rohr recalled him to the side that will play at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations later this month in Egypt.

And despite insinuations that he might not gel with other players ahead of the competition due to his long absence, Mikel has said he has a great understanding with the team.

“I’m really happy to be back in the team and I’m happy with the progress made so far. I fitted in seamlessly because it was not a problem for me as I have [a] great understanding of the team and the coach very well,” he told the press in Asaba where the team is camping.

“I needed rest because I was struggling with injuries but now I’m ready to lead the team again. The best team will win the AFCON and we are up for it as we are training twice a day.”

The West Africas, who last won the competition in 2013, are housed in Group B alongside Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.