Veteran Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has described John Dumelo as a fool over a post the actor shared on social media.

Dumelo in his recent post, took to his Instagram to give his opinion about husbands who are not allowed to have a side chick, depicting how married women in biblical times gave out their husbands to their maids.

The post reads “I miss the married women in the Bible who used to give their maids to their husbands as side-chicks. The current ones don’t read their Bibles. Only jealousy and selfishness nkoaaaaaaa”.

Reacting to the post, the actress who is known to be a good friend of Dumelo did not see it as such, hence, took to the comment session and called the actor “FOOOOOOOOOOL”.

Yvonne’s comment sparked a barrage of criticisms from some Dumelo fans who thought she went too far.

Interestingly, Dumelo’s wife, Gifty, saw the husband’s post and had this reply for him, “Dear lover, I’m going to pretend not to see this…but if you insist, you can have both maids. They are more sophisticated than the ones in the Bible.”