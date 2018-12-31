Winners Chapel (Bishop Oyedepo) Crossover Service 2018– Live Stream

Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel pastored by Bishop David Oyedepo has commenced its 2018 crossover service.

The crossover service is taking place at the Canaanland in Ota, Ogun state, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News reports that churches all over the country and the world at large celebrate crossover service every December 31st.

At today’s crossover service, Bishop Oyedepo will be expected to release his prophecies for 2019.

Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel is a megachurch and a Christian denomination founded by Bishop David Oyedepo in 1983. The organization has since become a global network of churches with congregations in 65 countries.