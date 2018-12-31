Why Super Eagles May Play Egypt In Asaba - NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said that the Super Eagles will play the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

Nigeria will take on Egypt on March 26th in a friendly ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

According to reports, the Delta State Government has vowed to fund the game.

“Since the state has accepted to host matches involving the team for now, who are we to say no? We all know what goes into a game as regards the financial implication,” a source told Brila FM.

“And Delta, for now, has been taking care of that on behalf of the federation which we are grateful for.”

Nigeria played the Cranes of Uganda in a friendly last month.