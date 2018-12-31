Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) on Monday said Northern Nigeria is in extreme poverty due to its neglect of agriculture and over-dependence on oil.

In a post on his Facebook page, the lawmaker noted that abandoning the economic vision and legacies of Ahmadu Bello was part of many other reasons the region was poor.

Shehu Sani said: “Decadence and collapse of public education; Fatalism; Septic extremism and toxic inter-ethnic violence;

“Abandoning the moral and ethical standards and economic vision and legacies of Ahmadu Bello; Culpability of successive Northern leaders in power; entrenched Handouts culture;

“Pliant attitudinal incumbrance of refusing to challenge leaders and hold them to account or the Slavery of loyalty or inimical subservience;

“Decades of systemic marginalization, emasculation and oppression and Institutional contempt for the poor by the regional elites.”